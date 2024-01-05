DeKalb County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in DeKalb County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hinckley-Big Rock High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Earlville, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandwich High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Creek High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Somonauk, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at Yorkville Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.