The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in DeKalb County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hinckley-Big Rock High School at Earlville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Earlville, IL

Earlville, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandwich High School at Rochelle Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Creek High School at Somonauk High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Somonauk, IL

Somonauk, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at Yorkville Christian High School