If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbrook South High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5

5:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

De La Salle Institute at St Raymond High School for Boys

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Palatine High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles North High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso East High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Berwyn/Cicero, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian High School at Schaumburg Christian School