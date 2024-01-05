Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De La Salle Institute at St Raymond High School for Boys
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatine High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles North High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso East High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian High School at Schaumburg Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
