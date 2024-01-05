For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Murphy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Murphy has no points on the power play.
  • Murphy averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:13 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.