For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Murphy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Murphy has no points on the power play.

Murphy averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:13 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

