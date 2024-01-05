The Chicago Bulls, Coby White included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

White put up 26 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-100 loss against the Knicks.

We're going to break down White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.8 Assists 5.5 4.8 5.1 PRA -- 26.9 30.6 PR -- 22.1 25.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Insights vs. the Hornets

White is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 24.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

White's opponents, the Hornets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.4.

Allowing 120.6 points per contest, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 27.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 13.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 38 19 9 5 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.