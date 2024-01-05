Clay County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Clay County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Clay County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edwards County High School at Flora High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Flora, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
