Christian County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Christian County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pana High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Staunton, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edinburg High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
