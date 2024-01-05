If you live in Champaign County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maroa-Forsyth High School at Unity High School - Tolono

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tolono, IL

Tolono, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Fisher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fisher, IL

Fisher, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomington High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Central High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Okaw Valley High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL Conference: Lincoln Prairie

Lincoln Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Danville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Danville, IL

Danville, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Champaign Central High School at Normal Community High School