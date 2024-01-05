Champaign County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Champaign County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maroa-Forsyth High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okaw Valley High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champaign Central High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
