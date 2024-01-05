Carroll County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Carroll County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salt Fork High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.