Bureau County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bureau County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bureau Valley High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Mendota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mendota, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.