The Chicago Bulls (15-21) and the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) are set to match up on Friday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, DeMar DeRozan is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI+

BSSE, NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their most recent game to the Knicks, 116-100, on Wednesday. DeRozan starred with 28 points, and also had three rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 28 3 4 1 1 3 Coby White 26 4 8 0 1 6 Alex Caruso 13 4 3 4 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field.

Coby White posts 17.8 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.3 points, 0.6 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

Patrick Williams' numbers for the season are 10.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Alex Caruso posts 10.0 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch DeRozan, Terry Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 22.5 4.3 5.5 1.4 0.7 0.8 Coby White 19.7 5.8 5.1 0.3 0.3 2.0 Andre Drummond 10.3 13.0 0.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 Alex Caruso 10.4 3.7 2.7 1.2 0.7 1.5 Patrick Williams 13.3 3.6 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.