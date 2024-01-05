Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Hornets on January 5, 2024
You can see player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and other players on the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at United Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Bulls vs Hornets
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|0.5 (Over: -185)
- DeRozan's 22.4 points per game average is 0.9 points more than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- Coby White is averaging 17.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- White's assist average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
- White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -105)
|3.5 (Over: -133)
|7.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- Rozier's 24.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Rozier has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Miles Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- The 20 points Miles Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (20.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 7.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).
- Bridges has averaged three assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.