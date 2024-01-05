You can see player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and other players on the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at United Center.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: -185)

DeRozan's 22.4 points per game average is 0.9 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

DeRozan has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Coby White is averaging 17.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

White's assist average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 7.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Rozier's 24.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rozier has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 20 points Miles Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average of 7.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

