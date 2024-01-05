How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) go up against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.
- Chicago is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 27th.
- The Bulls put up 11.3 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Hornets give up (120.6).
- Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are scoring 109.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 108.8 points per contest.
- At home, Chicago is giving up 8.1 fewer points per game (108.5) than away from home (116.6).
- In home games, the Bulls are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (11.5) than when playing on the road (11.8). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Cervical
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
