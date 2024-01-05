The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) go up against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Chicago is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 27th.

The Bulls put up 11.3 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Hornets give up (120.6).

Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are scoring 109.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 108.8 points per contest.

At home, Chicago is giving up 8.1 fewer points per game (108.5) than away from home (116.6).

In home games, the Bulls are making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (11.5) than when playing on the road (11.8). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).

