The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -8.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 15 of 36 games this season.

The average total in Chicago's contests this year is 221.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have a 17-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 15 41.7% 109.3 219.3 112.1 232.7 221.8 Hornets 20 62.5% 110 219.3 120.6 232.7 229.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over twice.

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 16 opportunities in away games.

The 109.3 points per game the Bulls put up are 11.3 fewer points than the Hornets give up (120.6).

Chicago has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 120.6 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 17-19 0-0 18-18 Hornets 14-18 8-8 17-15

Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights

Bulls Hornets 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 110 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-9 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 120.6 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

