The Charlotte Hornets (8-24), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at United Center, face the Chicago Bulls (15-21). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-8.5) 222 -360 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -102 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.3 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are giving up 112.1 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Hornets' -337 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 120.6 per contest (25th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has covered 17 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +50000 +20000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.