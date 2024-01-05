We have high school basketball action in Boone County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Boone High School at Rockford Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Freeport High School