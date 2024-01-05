Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Hughes, Connor Bedard and others in the New Jersey Devils-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Bedard's 33 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 4 0 0 0 3 at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 31 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with seven goals and 16 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jason Dickinson has 18 points so far, including 12 goals and six assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 4 0 0 0 4 at Predators Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 at Stars Dec. 29 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 17:38 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 3 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 1 1 8 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Jesper Bratt has totaled 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 3 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 3 4 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

