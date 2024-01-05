The Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) take a 13-game road losing streak into a matchup against the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 36 games this season, and won 10 (27.8%).

Chicago has been at least a +310 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 38 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 127 (7th) Goals 88 (30th) 127 (25th) Goals Allowed 143 (30th) 34 (5th) Power Play Goals 15 (28th) 27 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (26th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago owns a 4-4-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-7-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of Chicago's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.2 goals.

The Blackhawks' 88 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 3.8 goals per game, 143 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.

They have a -55 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

