The New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) -- who've lost 13 straight away from home -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN is the place to tune in to see the Devils and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/5/2023 Blackhawks Devils 4-2 NJ

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (143 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 88 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 38 15 18 33 32 31 40.1% Philipp Kurashev 31 7 16 23 16 16 51.5% Jason Dickinson 38 12 6 18 16 31 46.4% Nick Foligno 38 8 9 17 13 29 46.9% Anthony Beauvillier 37 4 9 13 5 24 52.2%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 127 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in league action in goals against.

The Devils' 127 total goals (3.5 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players