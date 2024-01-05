Blackhawks vs. Devils Injury Report Today - January 5
The injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) ahead of their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) currently features nine players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Seth Jones
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|LW
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Raddysh
|RW
|Out
|Groin
|Anthony Beauvillier
|LW
|Out
|Wrist
|Tyler Johnson
|C
|Out
|Foot
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ondrej Palat
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 88 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago's total of 143 goals conceded (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -55, they are 31st in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey has scored the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).
- It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at 0.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-400)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|6.5
