Big Ten Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a Big Ten team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Purdue Boilermakers.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers
|8:30 PM ET
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.