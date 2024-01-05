Should you wager on Alex Vlasic to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Vlasic has no points on the power play.
  • Vlasic averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

