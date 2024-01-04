Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand High School at Orangeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Orangeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Life High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
