The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 62.0 the Leathernecks allow.

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-4.

Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.

The 82.3 points per game the Leathernecks score are 12.6 more points than the Redhawks allow (69.7).

Western Illinois has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-6 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede.

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Addi Brownfield: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Anna Deets: 14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Mallory McDermott: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)

12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62) Allie Meadows: 5.9 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Schedule