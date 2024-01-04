The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 62.0 the Leathernecks allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-4.
  • Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Leathernecks score are 12.6 more points than the Redhawks allow (69.7).
  • Western Illinois has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 3-6 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede.

Western Illinois Leaders

  • Raegan McCowan: 18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Addi Brownfield: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Anna Deets: 14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)
  • Mallory McDermott: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)
  • Allie Meadows: 5.9 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Western Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ UMKC L 68-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/21/2023 Cornell (IA) W 116-55 Western Hall
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 81-75 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Western Hall
1/6/2024 Lindenwood (MO) - Western Hall
1/11/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

