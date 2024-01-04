How to Watch the Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 62.0 the Leathernecks allow.
- When it scores more than 62.0 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-4.
- Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.
- The 82.3 points per game the Leathernecks score are 12.6 more points than the Redhawks allow (69.7).
- Western Illinois has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-6 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede.
Western Illinois Leaders
- Raegan McCowan: 18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Addi Brownfield: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Anna Deets: 14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)
- Mallory McDermott: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)
- Allie Meadows: 5.9 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
Western Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 68-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|Cornell (IA)
|W 116-55
|Western Hall
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 81-75
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
