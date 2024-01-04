The Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Illinois -8.5 143.5

Western Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Western Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 combined points.

Western Illinois' games this season have had an average of 139.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Leathernecks are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Western Illinois (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 31.8% more often than Southeast Missouri State (2-9-0) this year.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 3 30% 72.4 143.2 67.3 143.7 140.3 Southeast Missouri State 7 63.6% 70.8 143.2 76.4 143.7 146.5

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks average 72.4 points per game, just four fewer points than the 76.4 the Redhawks give up.

Western Illinois has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 Southeast Missouri State 2-9-0 1-6 6-5-0

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Western Illinois Southeast Missouri State 5-1 Home Record 5-2 3-5 Away Record 0-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 85.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

