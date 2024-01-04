Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amiyah Buchanan: 5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.