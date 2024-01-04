Thursday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) at Western Hall should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of Western Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Leathernecks are coming off of an 81-75 victory against SIU-Edwardsville in their last game on Sunday.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 75, Southeast Missouri State 64

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks beat the No. 191-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Thomas Tommies, 82-78, on December 2, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Illinois is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 191) on December 2

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 257) on November 12

81-75 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on December 31

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 320) on December 5

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 18

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

18.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Addi Brownfield: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Anna Deets: 14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Mallory McDermott: 12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)

12.1 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62) Allie Meadows: 5.9 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks' +244 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (134th in college basketball).

The Leathernecks average 89.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 22.6 points per contest.

Defensively, Western Illinois has played better in home games this season, giving up 59.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 in road games.

