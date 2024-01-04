The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Illinois Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Western Illinois has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Leathernecks' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Southeast Missouri State has covered just once in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Redhawks games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.