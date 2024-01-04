The Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Leathernecks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.

Western Illinois has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 323rd.

The Leathernecks score just four fewer points per game (72.4) than the Redhawks give up (76.4).

Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Western Illinois has fared better at home this year, scoring 85.7 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.

The Leathernecks are ceding 60.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.4).

In home games, Western Illinois is averaging 2.6 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (5.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (28.9%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule