How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Leathernecks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.
- Western Illinois has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 323rd.
- The Leathernecks score just four fewer points per game (72.4) than the Redhawks give up (76.4).
- Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Western Illinois has fared better at home this year, scoring 85.7 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.
- The Leathernecks are ceding 60.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.4).
- In home games, Western Illinois is averaging 2.6 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (5.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (28.9%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Eureka
|W 92-56
|Western Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 65-54
|Farris Center
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 78-70
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
