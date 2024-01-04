The Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, the Leathernecks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.
  • Western Illinois has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 323rd.
  • The Leathernecks score just four fewer points per game (72.4) than the Redhawks give up (76.4).
  • Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Western Illinois has fared better at home this year, scoring 85.7 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.
  • The Leathernecks are ceding 60.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.4).
  • In home games, Western Illinois is averaging 2.6 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (5.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Eureka W 92-56 Western Hall
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 65-54 Farris Center
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 78-70 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Western Hall
1/6/2024 Lindenwood - Western Hall
1/11/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.