Thursday's game features the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) facing off at Western Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Western Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 78, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-11.5)

Western Illinois (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Western Illinois has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Southeast Missouri State is 2-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Leathernecks are 3-7-0 and the Redhawks are 6-5-0. In the past 10 contests, Western Illinois is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Southeast Missouri State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks average 72.4 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (100th in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Western Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. It is pulling down 44.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per outing.

Western Illinois hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (293rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Leathernecks average 90.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 84 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Western Illinois loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 12.7 (264th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.6.

