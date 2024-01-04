Union County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Union County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Union County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dongola High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ullin, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joppa-Maple Grove High School at Cobden High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Cobden, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
