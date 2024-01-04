The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) face the UIC Flames (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames score an average of 74.5 points per game, six more points than the 68.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • UIC is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.5 points.
  • Southern Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Salukis score just 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames allow (67.8).
  • Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.
  • UIC has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • This season the Salukis are shooting 41% from the field, only 0.1% higher than Flames give up.

UIC Leaders

  • Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
  • Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
  • Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

UIC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 UTEP W 81-65 Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Arkansas L 66-58 Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Belmont L 69-61 Curb Event Center
1/4/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/6/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/12/2024 Northern Iowa - Credit Union 1 Arena

