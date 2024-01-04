How to Watch the UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) face the UIC Flames (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.
UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Flames score an average of 74.5 points per game, six more points than the 68.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- UIC is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.5 points.
- Southern Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Salukis score just 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames allow (67.8).
- Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.
- UIC has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- This season the Salukis are shooting 41% from the field, only 0.1% higher than Flames give up.
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
UIC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UTEP
|W 81-65
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Arkansas
|L 66-58
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 69-61
|Curb Event Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/12/2024
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
