The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) face the UIC Flames (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 74.5 points per game, six more points than the 68.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.

UIC is 6-2 when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Southern Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Salukis score just 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames allow (67.8).

Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

UIC has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

This season the Salukis are shooting 41% from the field, only 0.1% higher than Flames give up.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Schedule