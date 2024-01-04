UIC vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (7-5) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Flames' most recent contest was a 69-61 loss to Belmont on Saturday.
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 70, Southern Illinois 69
UIC Schedule Analysis
- When the Flames beat the UTEP Miners, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 81-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.
UIC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-65 over UTEP (No. 217) on December 20
- 73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 12
- 67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 222) on November 6
- 87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on November 17
- 95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 320) on December 1
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 67.8 per outing, 258th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.
