Thursday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (7-5) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Flames' most recent contest was a 69-61 loss to Belmont on Saturday.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 70, Southern Illinois 69

UIC Schedule Analysis

When the Flames beat the UTEP Miners, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 81-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

81-65 over UTEP (No. 217) on December 20

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 12

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 222) on November 6

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on November 17

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 320) on December 1

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)

12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25) Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 67.8 per outing, 258th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.

