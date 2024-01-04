Thursday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (7-5) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Flames' most recent contest was a 69-61 loss to Belmont on Saturday.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UIC 70, Southern Illinois 69

UIC Schedule Analysis

  • When the Flames beat the UTEP Miners, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 81-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 81-65 over UTEP (No. 217) on December 20
  • 73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 12
  • 67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 222) on November 6
  • 87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on November 17
  • 95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 320) on December 1

UIC Leaders

  • Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
  • Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)
  • Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

UIC Performance Insights

  • The Flames outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 67.8 per outing, 258th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.

