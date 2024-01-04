Stephenson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Stephenson County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand High School at Orangeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Orangeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Pearl City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Pearl City, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
