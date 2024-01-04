Thursday's game features the UIC Flames (7-5) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) clashing at Banterra Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Salukis head into this contest following a 78-59 loss to Drake on Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 70, Southern Illinois 69

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis' signature win this season came in a 55-52 victory over the Charlotte 49ers on November 23.

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 121) on November 23

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 184) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 189) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on November 7

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on December 6

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%

17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG% Seairra Hughes: 10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%

10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG% Quierra Love: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis score 67.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 68.5 (271st in college basketball) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

