The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 72.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7.

Little Rock's record is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The 54.2 points per game the Trojans record are 24.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (78.3).

The Trojans shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% less than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Sofie Lowis: 12.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

12.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Macy Silvey: 8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92)

8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92) Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule