How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 72.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7.
- Little Rock's record is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- The 54.2 points per game the Trojans record are 24.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (78.3).
- The Trojans shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% less than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
- Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Sofie Lowis: 12.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)
- Macy Silvey: 8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92)
- Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 106-38
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|L 80-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 81-75
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/13/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
