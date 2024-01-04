The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 72.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 67.5 the Trojans give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 3-7.
  • Little Rock's record is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The 54.2 points per game the Trojans record are 24.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (78.3).
  • The Trojans shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.
  • The Cougars make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% less than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

  • KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
  • Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Sofie Lowis: 12.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)
  • Macy Silvey: 8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92)
  • Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Harris-Stowe W 106-38 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois L 80-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois L 81-75 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Southern Indiana - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/13/2024 Morehead State - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

