The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) visit the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after losing four straight road games. The Trojans are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024

8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -3.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points just twice this season.

The average over/under for SIU-Edwardsville's contests this season is 141.1, 11.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

SIU-Edwardsville is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-8-0 mark of Little Rock.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 10 66.7% 79.2 150.9 80.5 149.8 153.8 SIU-Edwardsville 2 16.7% 71.7 150.9 69.3 149.8 138.0

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Trojans beat the spread 11 times in 18 OVC games last year.

The Cougars' 71.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans allow.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 7-8-0 1-1 10-5-0 SIU-Edwardsville 8-4-0 3-2 7-5-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits

Little Rock SIU-Edwardsville 6-3 Home Record 6-1 1-4 Away Record 0-6 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.9 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

