Thursday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-12) going head to head at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Cougars lost their most recent outing 81-75 against Western Illinois on Sunday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 73, SIU-Edwardsville 64

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they beat the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 257 in our computer rankings, 89-79.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, SIU-Edwardsville is 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

SIU-Edwardsville 2023-24 Best Wins

89-79 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 257) on December 3

91-83 at home over Evansville (No. 349) on November 12

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Sofie Lowis: 12 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

12 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Macy Silvey: 8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92)

8.9 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (27-for-92) Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 78.3 per outing (344th in college basketball).

The Cougars are scoring more points at home (83 per game) than away (64.1).

SIU-Edwardsville allows 73.7 points per game at home, and 82.3 on the road.

Over their previous 10 games, the Cougars are putting up 72.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (72.9).

