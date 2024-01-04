The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will try to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville is 7-4-1 ATS this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this year (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Little Rock has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of 10 out of the Trojans' 15 games this season have gone over the point total.

