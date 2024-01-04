The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.5% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 64th.
  • The Cougars' 71.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.
  • When it scores more than 80.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 4-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is averaging 20.9 more points per game at home (81.9) than on the road (61.0).
  • The Cougars allow 65.3 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.
  • SIU-Edwardsville knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Bradley L 75-64 Carver Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois W 67-58 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois L 78-70 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Southern Indiana - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/13/2024 Morehead State - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

