The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.5% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

SIU-Edwardsville is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Cougars are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 64th.

The Cougars' 71.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.

When it scores more than 80.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 4-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is averaging 20.9 more points per game at home (81.9) than on the road (61.0).

The Cougars allow 65.3 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.

SIU-Edwardsville knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

