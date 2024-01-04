How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.5% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- SIU-Edwardsville is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 64th.
- The Cougars' 71.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.
- When it scores more than 80.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 4-0.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is averaging 20.9 more points per game at home (81.9) than on the road (61.0).
- The Cougars allow 65.3 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.
- SIU-Edwardsville knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.1%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 75-64
|Carver Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 67-58
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 78-70
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/13/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
