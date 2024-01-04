Thursday's game at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-73 win for Little Rock, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 76, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-2.5)

Little Rock (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Little Rock has gone 7-8-0 against the spread, while SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 10-5-0 and the Cougars are 7-5-0. Little Rock has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. SIU-Edwardsville has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville ranks 285th in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.1 its opponents average.

SIU-Edwardsville connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 9.7 per game (38th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (305th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.