In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Reese Johnson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

