Pulaski County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pulaski County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dongola High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ullin, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.