On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Philipp Kurashev going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Kurashev has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Kurashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

