On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

