Morgan County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Morgan County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrollton High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
