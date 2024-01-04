When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Lukas Reichel score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:58 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.