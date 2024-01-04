Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Louis Crevier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2900 (Bet $10 to win $290.00 if he scores a goal)
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Crevier has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Crevier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
