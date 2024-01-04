The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds average 17 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins allow (63.5).

Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Belmont is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bruins record just 0.3 more points per game (67.8) than the Redbirds give up (67.5).

Belmont is 7-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Illinois State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

This season the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds give up.

The Redbirds' 47.4 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Bruins have given up.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69)

11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69) Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

