How to Watch the Illinois State vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison
- The Redbirds average 17 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins allow (63.5).
- Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
- Belmont is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Bruins record just 0.3 more points per game (67.8) than the Redbirds give up (67.5).
- Belmont is 7-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
- Illinois State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
- This season the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds give up.
- The Redbirds' 47.4 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Bruins have given up.
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)
- Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69)
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 64-62
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 87-81
|Redbird Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bradley
|W 78-74
|Redbird Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/10/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
