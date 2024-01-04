The Belmont Bruins (7-3) meet the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) in a matchup of MVC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Illinois State vs. Belmont Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

