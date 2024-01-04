Thursday's game between the Belmont Bruins (8-4) and Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) matching up at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Redbirds' last outing on Saturday ended in a 78-74 win against Bradley.

Illinois State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Illinois State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Illinois State 66

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds took down the No. 160-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Mary's Gaels, 62-51, on November 25, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 77th-most victories.

Illinois State has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 160) on November 25

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 184) on December 19

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 230) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on November 15

78-74 at home over Bradley (No. 315) on December 30

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69)

11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69) Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13 points per game.

The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (84.7 per game) than on the road (72.5).

At home Illinois State is giving up 67.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is on the road (69.3).

