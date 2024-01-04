Illinois State vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game between the Belmont Bruins (8-4) and Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) matching up at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.
The Redbirds' last outing on Saturday ended in a 78-74 win against Bradley.
Illinois State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Illinois State vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 74, Illinois State 66
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds took down the No. 160-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Mary's Gaels, 62-51, on November 25, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 77th-most victories.
- Illinois State has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 160) on November 25
- 87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 184) on December 19
- 87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 230) on November 24
- 90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on November 15
- 78-74 at home over Bradley (No. 315) on December 30
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)
- Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 50.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69)
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13 points per game.
- The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (84.7 per game) than on the road (72.5).
- At home Illinois State is giving up 67.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is on the road (69.3).
